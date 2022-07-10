Maha Metro, NHAI felicitated for building Asia's longest multi-layer viaduct in Nagpur
Maharashtra's Maha Metro and the Centre's National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on Sunday received the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records certifications from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for constructing the longest multi-layer viaduct in Asia.
Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari said Maha Metro, a joint entity of the state and Union governments, and NHAI each saved up to 20 percent, or collectively 40 per cent of the cost, while building this viaduct.
The Union minister for roads, highways and transport also directed Maha Metro to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for a trolleybus system, where vehicles will draw power from overhead wires, in Nagpur.
The multi-layer viaduct project was jointly completed by the two organisations and the certifications were received from the minister by Maha Metro managing director Brijesh Dixit and NHAI Regional Officer Rajiv Agarwal, an official release said.
''The multi-layer viaduct on three metro stations under the Nagpur Metro Rail project have been recognised by Asia and India Book of Records. It was formally announced today,'' it said.
Speaking on broad gauge (BG) metro plans, Gadkari said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would be signed with Indian Railways, and, once operational, such metros would be built in cities like Akola, Chandrapur, Wardha and even in cities like Betul and Chhindwara in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.
Addressing the gathering, Dixit said the increasing ridership of Nagpur metro project is an indication that people have wholeheartedly accepted it.
