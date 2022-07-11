Landslides in ghat section snap link to coast

A series of landslides in the ghat section following heavy rains in the last few days has disrupted vehicular traffic on the roads connecting the coastal area to the plains of Karnataka. Traffic has been totally hit on Agumbe ghat, a national highway connecting Shivamogga and Udupi districts, official sources said.

Hill collapses have also occurred on Shiradi ghat stretch that lies on NH 75 and Sampaje ghat on Mani-Mysuru NH 275.

A tree fell on Villupura-Mangaluru NH 73 Charmadi ghat, which is used as an alternative route to Shiradi Ghat.

Traffic is prohibited on the Agumbe ghat route after landslips occurred on the fourth and tenth bends of the ghat road. Work is on to clear the heap of mud on the roads using JCB machines. A landslide occurred at Donigal of Shiradi ghat where the national highway authority has taken up precautionary measures by placing sandbags in the area to prevent further landslip, sources said.

