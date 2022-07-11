Left Menu

Landslides in ghat section snap link to coast

A series of landslides in the ghat section following heavy rains in the last few days has disrupted vehicular traffic on the roads connecting the coastal area to the plains of Karnataka. Work is on to clear the heap of mud on the roads using JCB machines.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-07-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 15:40 IST
Landslides in ghat section snap link to coast
  • Country:
  • India

A series of landslides in the ghat section following heavy rains in the last few days has disrupted vehicular traffic on the roads connecting the coastal area to the plains of Karnataka. Traffic has been totally hit on Agumbe ghat, a national highway connecting Shivamogga and Udupi districts, official sources said.

Hill collapses have also occurred on Shiradi ghat stretch that lies on NH 75 and Sampaje ghat on Mani-Mysuru NH 275.

A tree fell on Villupura-Mangaluru NH 73 Charmadi ghat, which is used as an alternative route to Shiradi Ghat.

Traffic is prohibited on the Agumbe ghat route after landslips occurred on the fourth and tenth bends of the ghat road. Work is on to clear the heap of mud on the roads using JCB machines. A landslide occurred at Donigal of Shiradi ghat where the national highway authority has taken up precautionary measures by placing sandbags in the area to prevent further landslip, sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022