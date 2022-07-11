Suresh Raman elected Madras Management Association Prez for 2022-23

Tata Consultancy Services vice-president and head (Chennai operations) Suresh Raman has been elected as president, Madras Management Association for the year 2022-23, the industry body said on Monday. TSM Group of companies partner and director K Mahalingam has been elected as senior vice president while CAMS founder V Shankar as vice president at the election of office-bearers of the MMA Managing Committee held here, a press release said.

Pon Pure Chemicals executive director M P Suryaprakas has been elected as honorary secretary while Denmark-based Grundfos Pumps India, country president, George Rajkumar has been elected as honorary treasurer, the release said.

