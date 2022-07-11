DaMENSCH forays into offline market

DaMENSCH, a premium men's fashion brand that recently raised USD 16.4 million funding, on Monday announced its plan to foray into offline retail business.

The Bengaluru-based company in a statement said it is planning to venture into retail stores within this year and be available at 10,000 point of sale avenues across various formats, by 2024.

DaMENSCH said it has appointed Ashmeer M Sayyed, as Chief Retail Officer to boost the next stage of the company's growth, spearhead offline sales and drive strategic partnership efforts. The company has targeted annual revenue of Rs 500 crore by 2025-26, the statement added.

