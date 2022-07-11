PMI: Parimatch Shortlisted for the Global Gaming Awards Asia

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) The Parimatch brand, whose strategy and promotion in Asian markets is carried out by the service company PMI, was shortlisted as the Digital Operator of the Year for one of the most prestigious awards in the gaming industry - the Global Gaming Awards Asia.

For nine years the Global Gaming Awards have been the most trusted Awards in the industry and have gained respect amongst industry heavyweights. In 2022, the Awards expanded to Asia for the first time, powered by a leading B2B-gaming publication Gambling Insider. The voting process is independently adjudicated by KPMG.

The Global Gaming Awards Asia will recognise and reward the gaming industry's strongest performers across the previous 12 months. The Parimatch brand was shortlisted in the Digital Operator of the Year nomination, which acknowledges the operator who drives forward the digital gaming vertical.

For PMI as a service company, engaged in developing and implementing the expansion strategy for the Parimatch brand in several markets including Asia, is an excellent confirmation of outstanding brand results in the region. PMI consistently goes above and beyond to improve the experience that Parimatch customers have when interacting with the brand and is delighted to get recognition for these efforts from the Global Gaming Awards Asia.

This year’s winners will be announced during a virtual event on August 22.

About PMI PMl is a service company, engaged in the development and implementation of the expansion strategy for the Parimatch brand in the markets of Asia, Africa, Europe, and Latin America.

About Parimatch Parimatch is a global betting and technology brand that merges technology, business, and sport to deliver seamless entertainment powered by innovation. Founded in 1994, Parimatch has grown to become one of the leading betting brands in Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

