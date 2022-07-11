Left Menu

Bank of Baroda raises MCLR on select tenor loans by up to 15 basis points

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 18:05 IST
Bank of Baroda raises MCLR on select tenor loans by up to 15 basis points
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Bank of Baroda has raised the marginal cost of funds based lending rate by up to 0.15 per cent for select tenor of loans with effect from Tuesday.

The bank has approved the revision in Marginal Cost of funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) with effect from July 12, 2022, Bank of Baroda said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The one year MCLR, the benchmark for most of consumer loans such as auto, home and personal loans, has been revised upwards to 7.65 per cent from the existing 7.50 per cent.

The three-month and six-month tenor loans will have new MCLRs at 7.35 per cent and 7.45 per cent, respectively, up by 0.10 per cent each.

On Monday, shares of Bank of Baroda closed 3.74 per cent up at Rs 109.55 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022