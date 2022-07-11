Left Menu

Gold worth Rs 1.38 cr seized at Chennai airport, two held

Updated: 11-07-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 19:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Gold weighing over three kilograms worth Rs 1.38 crore was seized at the international airport here and two passengers were arrested in this connection, the customs department said on Monday.

Acting on specific inputs, the department authorities intercepted two passengers who arrived from Kuala Lumpur and Dubai respectively in the last two days and seized the yellow metal which was concealed in their inner garments, a press release said.

The gold seized was weighing 3.08 kg valued at Rs 1.38 crore and the two passengers both hailing from Tamil Nadu were arrested, it said.

