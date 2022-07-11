Left Menu

Dr Wash unveils new personal care, hygiene products

With the new productline and increased capacities, we are ready to enter markets like the other States in India, East Asia and other African countries, said Ashique Thahir, managing director of the company.The company is part of Rs 600-crore Team Thai which has interests in transportation, tourism, automobiles, fast-moving consumer goods FMCGs and auto shows.

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 11-07-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 22:00 IST
Dr Wash unveils new personal care, hygiene products
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala-based Ashique Chemicals and Cosmetics, manufacturers of Dr Wash detergent brand, has launched a bouquet of new personal care and hygiene products.

The new products include hand sanitizer, hand-wash, dish-wash, gel, floor-cleaner and toilet-cleaner, the company said on Monday.

''With the new products already hitting the market, the company expects to achieve a sales figure of Rs 350 crore in 2022-23 and in another year cross Rs 1,000 crore,'' the release said. ''At present, our products are available in Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and exported to countries in the Middle-East and North Africa. With the new productline and increased capacities, we are ready to enter markets like the other States in India, East Asia and other African countries,'' said Ashique Thahir, managing director of the company.

The company is part of Rs 600-crore Team Thai which has interests in transportation, tourism, automobiles, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs) and auto shows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022