Dr Wash unveils new personal care, hygiene products

Kerala-based Ashique Chemicals and Cosmetics, manufacturers of Dr Wash detergent brand, has launched a bouquet of new personal care and hygiene products.

The new products include hand sanitizer, hand-wash, dish-wash, gel, floor-cleaner and toilet-cleaner, the company said on Monday.

''With the new products already hitting the market, the company expects to achieve a sales figure of Rs 350 crore in 2022-23 and in another year cross Rs 1,000 crore,'' the release said. ''At present, our products are available in Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and exported to countries in the Middle-East and North Africa. With the new productline and increased capacities, we are ready to enter markets like the other States in India, East Asia and other African countries,'' said Ashique Thahir, managing director of the company.

The company is part of Rs 600-crore Team Thai which has interests in transportation, tourism, automobiles, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs) and auto shows.

