Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance inks strategic partnership with City Union Bank

Private life insurer Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance on Tuesday said it has entered into a strategic partnership with City Union Bank to offer its life insurance solutions to the customers of the Tamil Nadu-based bank.

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Managing Director and CEO Tarun Chugh exchanged documents with City Union Bank Managing Director and CEO N Kamakodi at an event in Chennai on Tuesday.

''Through this partnership, City Union Bank customers will be able to fulfill their long-term financial goals by investing in Bajaj Allianz Life value-packed products ranging from term, savings, retirement, investment solutions,'' a company statement said here.

''I am confident that through this partnership, we will be able to take the many benefits of life insurance, to many more customers...our partnership with City Union Bank will further help us expand our footprint in the southern states and beyond,'' Chugh said.

''Our suite of comprehensive life insurance products, backed by robust technology and digital solutions, will enable City Union Bank customers across various segments, to fulfill their life goals in a simple yet effective manner,'' he said.

Kamakodi said, ''our partnership with Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance is proof of our endeavour to offer end to end financial solutions to our wide base of customers.'' ''This strategic association will help us offer best in class insurance products that meet the life goals of our customers and enable them to plan for a more financially secure future,'' he said.

