Experian expands its Global Innovation Centre in Hyderabad

Our goal is to bring continuous innovation and drive financial inclusion to give customers better access to credit. We aim to deliver cutting-edge solutions via innovation, technology, and quality to serve businesses and customers better.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-07-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 18:32 IST
Experian, a leading data, analytics on Tuesday announced the expansion of its Global Innovation Centre here.

It is another step in Experian's vision of enabling consumers and businesses to make prudent financial decisions with the help of technology, analytics, and innovation, a press release from Experian said.

The Experian GIC is a part of the firm's global network of development centres and works closely with its product teams globally, it said.

Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao said, ''Organisations like Experian help in achieving our vision of strengthening technology and making Hyderabad an innovative IT hub globally.'' Speaking of the expansion, Neeraj Dhawan, Country Manager, Experian India, said, ''Experian has always prioritised India as a key focus market, and this move demonstrates Experian's dedication. Our goal is to bring continuous innovation and drive financial inclusion to give customers better access to credit. We aim to deliver cutting-edge solutions via innovation, technology, and quality to serve businesses and customers better.'' PTI GDK GDK SS SS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

