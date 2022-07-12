Finnish minister to negotiate with Germany over Uniper, government official says
Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 12-07-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 19:17 IST
- Country:
- Finland
Finland's ownership steering minister Tytti Tuppurainen will travel to Berlin on Thursday to meet with the German government and the management of utilities Fortum and Uniper, a Finnish government official told Reuters on Tuesday.
The aim of the negotiations is to find a solution to Uniper's financial problems, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Erdogan says he wants results, not words from Sweden and Finland
Sweden, Finland to join NATO eventually, Spanish PM says
Somewhat better understanding between Finland and Turkey -Finnish president
Finland, Sweden flag some progress in NATO talks with Turkey
Erdogan says he wants results, not words from Sweden and Finland