Boeing sees best month for aircraft deliveries since 2019
Boeing said Tuesday that it delivered 51 passenger and cargo planes in June, the aircraft maker's best month for deliveries in more than three years, as airlines saw demand recovering from pandemic lows.
Boeing Co. shares rose 6% in morning trading.
The company, which recently moved its headquarters to Arlington, Virginia, said it delivered 44 of its 737 Max airliners and seven larger planes that will be used to haul cargo. The deliveries were spread across about two dozen airlines, cargo carriers and aircraft leasing companies.
However, Boeing again delivered none of its best-selling two-aisle plane, the 787, which has been plagued by production problems. The company is trying to win approval from federal regulators to resume deliveries, which are an important source of cash for Boeing.
Boeing took new orders for 50 commercial jets in June, but customers canceled orders for 35. Of those, Boeing said, 28 cancellations stemmed from Norwegian Air Shuttle reshuffling its order book to drop 28 Maxes while keeping orders for 50 of the planes.
Boeing said that it had a backlog of more than 4,200 commercial planes at the end of June.
