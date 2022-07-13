Arrival says could cut 30% of workforce
Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2022 02:08 IST
British electric vehicle startup Arrival SA said on Tuesday it plans a cut in spending, which could hit 30% of its workforce, as part of a reorganisation of its business.
The company said its move is in response to a challenging economic environment.
