Arrival says could cut 30% of workforce

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2022 02:08 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 02:08 IST
British electric vehicle startup Arrival SA said on Tuesday it plans a cut in spending, which could hit 30% of its workforce, as part of a reorganisation of its business.

The company said its move is in response to a challenging economic environment.

