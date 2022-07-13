Left Menu

COVID management, economic growth to support crude demand in 2023: OPEC

Better-than-expected containment of COVID-19 and expected firm economic growth are projected to support global demand for crude oil in 2023, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in its latest oil market report.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 11:38 IST
COVID management, economic growth to support crude demand in 2023: OPEC
Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@OPECSecretariat. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Better-than-expected containment of COVID-19 and expected firm economic growth are projected to support global demand for crude oil in 2023, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in its latest oil market report. The demand for crude oil is likely to grow by 2.7 million barrels per day in 2023.

"Within the regions, OECD oil demand is forecast to rise by 0.6 mb/d and non-OECD oil demand is projected to show an increase of 2.1 mb/d, mostly in China and India. This is supported by a recovery in transportation fuels and firm industrial fuels demand, including petrochemical feedstock," the report said. Category-wise, gasoline and diesel are expected to lead oil demand growth in 2023, on increasing mobility in major consuming countries, such as the US, China, and India.

Both on-road diesel, including trucking, as well as increasing industrial, construction, and agricultural activities in OECD America, Europe, and China will support diesel demand. "Jet fuel will continue to recover, as domestic and international air travel pick up, but business travel is expected to continue to lag. Uncertainties remain, including COVID-19-related challenges, particularly in China, as well as geopolitical uncertainties and their impact on oil demand," the report said.

Looking ahead to 2023, strong global demand for oil, along with the increase in non-OPEC supply, are forecast to lead to demand for OPEC crude to increase by 0.9 million barrels per day year-on-year to average 30.1 million per day. "Nevertheless, uncertainty to the forecast remains to the downside, with much depending on the course of the pandemic and related measures, global financial tightening in the light of growing inflation, and the resolution of the ongoing geopolitical issues in Eastern Europe." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022