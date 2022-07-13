Instagram diva Deepa Sree turns actress after signing her first film for a big OTT platform

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI/GPRC): Deepa Sree is the social media star who took over the fashion and beauty world with her outstanding persona. Tell us, aren't you too swayed by her fashion flair and beauty hacks? Well, if Deepa Sree is your favourite, then we have exciting news to share! Our darling diva has now turned into an actress as she signs her first film. Yes, you read it right! Deepa Sree has finally signed her first film. She was always inclined towards acting, and now it seems like her dreams are taking shape. We have found out that Deepa Sree is ready to mark her foray into the film world with her debut romantic drama film. This film is said to be released on a big OTT platform.

Sharing her overwhelming emotions, Deepa Shree says, "This is a very special time in my life as my other talent will also be discerned by the world. I'm truly excited and nervous at the same time! I always loved acting and was really eager to test my skills. Now that this opportunity has knocked on my door, I'm confident that I will not fail my fans. Moreover, I'm lucky to be working with one of the talented people in the film industry." The shooting for this film will be completed soon this year and it has been locked for release. By sharing this piece of information, DeepaSree has left all her fans on the edge of their seats. We are sure that she will soon drop more about the film. And to stay updated on that, you can follow her on Instagram: @imdeepasree

Being a fashion designer by profession, you will find Deepa's feed full of trendy and stylish outfits. She is loved for the highly relatable content that she creates. While she is all set to enter the world of acting, DeepaSree has already earned fame as a model. Having worked with more than 500 brands, including The Moms and Co, Flipkart, Amazon, St. Botanica, My Glamm, Nykaa, CashKaro, Pilgrim, and many more, DeepaSree has an illustrious work profile. We hope that she will soon fill us in more about her film, as we can't wait to see it!

