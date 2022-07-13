EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks grind higher ahead of U.S. CPI data; Chile c.bank move eyed

A benchmark index of emerging market stocks rose on Wednesday as Chinese shares got a boost from data showing buoyant export growth in June, with investor focus pivoting to crucial U.S. inflation figures and Chile's central bank decision due later in the day. China's exports grew at their fastest pace in five months in June, exceeding analysts' expectations and sending shares 0.4% higher.

The benchmark EM stocks index edged up 0.3% following two consecutive days of losses amid a broader risk-off driven by global growth fears. "China could continue to recover - it has policy headroom and the tailwind from reopening could last a while longer, but we've seen a sharp overall selloff in markets, so some standardization in risk sentiment was to be expected," said Arun Sai, senior multi-asset strategist at Pictet Asset Management in London.

"The big picture for EMs hasn't changed... We are yet to see signs of peak inflation, which is crucial for EM as an asset class to outperform." The market is bracing for U.S. consumer price index data due later in the session, with year-on-year CPI in June estimated at a fresh 40-year high of 8.8%, according to a poll.

Argentina's already sky-high inflation likely accelerated to 5.4% in June, pushed higher by fuel and food costs, according to a Reuters poll. South Korea's won ticked up 0.2% after the Bank of Korea raised its policy interest rate by an unprecedented half-point to pull inflation from 24-year highs, while elsewhere, Chile's central bank is likely to hike rates by 100 bps to 9.5% later in the day.

With worsening inflation dynamics, aggressive monetary tightening cycles, a surging dollar, and softening commodity prices, the outlook for EM assets is likely to remain challenging this year, say analysts. Regional currencies were mixed, with South Africa's rand and Mexico's peso eking out gains against the dollar, while India's rupee hit a record low for a third straight session, and Turkey's lira slipped 0.3%.

Turkey's unemployment rate dropped 0.3 percentage points month-on-month to 10.9% in May, while a measure of labor underutilization rose 0.8 points to 22.4%, data showed. Meanwhile, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe declared a state of emergency as the acting president after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives. Stock markets were closed and set to resume on Thursday.

