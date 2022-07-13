Left Menu

Xiaomi India hires 305 freshers from 100 business schools

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 20:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Smart devices maker Xiaomi India has hired 305 freshers from 100 business schools for various verticals, including sales, marketing, and supply chain, a senior company official said on Wednesday.

Xiaomi India Senior Director HR Varun Madan said that bringing freshers into the company infuses new ideas, a high level of energy and enthusiasm and the average age of employees at the company goes down a bit.

''At Xiaomi, we have always taken big bets on young talents. Around 7-8 years ago, we hired a lot of interns who have been converted to full-time employees and are leading a very successful part of business for us. Out of 305, around 50-55 per cent are women that we have hired,'' Madan said.

He said the headcount at the company has now increased to around 1,550 while with indirect employment, the total count is above 60,000 people.

The company has hired freshers under its programme 'Mission 300' from 100 business schools across India. They are being trained in business verticals like after sales, marketing, supply chain, category, HR and finance.

Madan said hiring was mainly based on the learning aptitude of the candidates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

