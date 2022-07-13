Lithuania will allow sanctioned Russian goods trade to Kaliningrad

Lithuania will adhere to the European Union executive's advice that sanctioned Russian goods can transit to the Kaliningrad exclave, a foreign ministry statement said on Wednesday.

However, the statement added that the previous trade rules, which blocked many sanctioned cargos from transport between mainland Russia and Kaliningrad, were "more acceptable".

"Kaliningrad transit rules may create an unjustified impression that the transatlantic community is softening its position and sanctions policy towards Russia", the statement said, referring to Wednesday's advice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)