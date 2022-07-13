Left Menu

Jubilant Pharma arm to raise USD 400 million loan from Standard Chartered Bank to repay debt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 22:19 IST
Jubilant Pharma arm to raise USD 400 million loan from Standard Chartered Bank to repay debt
  • Country:
  • India

Jubilant Pharma Holdings on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with Standard Chartered Bank for a five-year loan of USD 400 million, about Rs 3,186 crore.

Majority of the amount will be used for repayment of existing term loan and debt bonds, the company said in a regulatory filing.

While the term loan and bonds aggregate to USD 350 million, about Rs 2,787 crore, the company is raising another tranche of USD 50 million (about Rs 400 crore) for capital expenditure.

''Jubilant Pharmova Limited's wholly-owned subsidiary Jubilant Pharma Limited today announced that its subsidiary Jubilant Pharma Holdings Inc (JPHI) has entered in an agreement with Standard Chartered Bank for a five-year loan facility for repayment of existing term loan and bonds aggregating USD 350 million and additional tranche of USD 50 million for future growth capex,'' the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
3
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022