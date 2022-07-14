PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 14

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt become frontrunners in Tory leadership race https://on.ft.com/3yFCnTD - MI5 needs more funds to combat rightwing terrorism in UK, say MPs https://on.ft.com/3P4NP2r

- Up to 800 jobs at risk as electric vehicle start-up Arrival slashes costs https://on.ft.com/3PmCZ89 Overview

- Former chancellor Rishi Sunak and trade minister Penny Mordaunt on Wednesday emerged as frontrunners in the race to be the next Conservative party leader, as MPs prepared to further narrow the field. - Britain's domestic security agency MI5 is in an "untenable" situation and needs extra funding if it is to confront the rise in extreme rightwing terrorism without jeopardising its other work, the influential parliamentary intelligence and security committee has warned.

- Up to 800 jobs at Arrival are at risk after the loss-making electric vehicle start-up pledged to cut costs by a third to prevent its cash reserves from drying up, making it the latest new carmaker to scale back staff. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

