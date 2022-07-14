Colliers hires Peush Jain as Managing Director for Office Services in India

Leading diversified real estate professional services and investment management firm Colliers (NASDAQ: CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) today announced the appointment of Peush Jain as Managing Director for Office Services, leading the group's efforts to build a robust organisation that meets the requirements of occupier clients in the fast-evolving commercial real estate sector in India. With his addition, Colliers is further strengthening its India leadership to establish itself as the preferred partner for clients' varied evolving needs.

Peush is an industry veteran and has been with CBRE for over 20 years. As one of the senior-most leaders in CBRE India, Peush has held the title of Senior Executive Director and led positions such as Head of Advisory and Transaction Services, North and East India, Head of Investment Sales, India and Head of Healthcare and Education, India. Ramesh Nair, CEO, India and Managing Director, Market Development, Asia, Colliers said: ''We are focused on bringing the brightest and best minds to build solutions for the future for our clients and are delighted to add an industry leader of Peush's calibre to the India business. Peush's more than two-decade-long journey and credibility in the market will help Colliers achieve the full range of significant opportunities we foresee for our occupier clients and people. He has emerged as a leader with a unique ability to harness data and insights from across the business and has been the preferred and trusted partner for many domestic and multi-national clients for decades. Peush will be responsible for building scale and expanding client relationships for our Office Services vertical across the country. Amongst other things, Peush will focus on leasing, tenant representation, portfolio assessment and acquisitions for occupiers.'' Peush has led businesses across office, retail, industrial and other verticals. He has is an alumnus of Harvard Business School and holds a Master's in Strategy and Marketing from the International Management Institute (IMI), New Delhi.

Peush Jain, Managing Director for Office Services, Colliers India, said: ''As one of the oldest international property consultants in the country, Colliers has been the preferred partner for clients, offering quality business insights, investment and advisory services. We are extremely bullish on the India growth story and in my new role, aim to create solutions for the evolving requirements of clients of every size, sector and geography. With an inclusive work culture, and a deep understanding of the India landscape; we are creating the real estate solutions of tomorrow.'' Colliers is India's fastest growing International Property Consultancy and has been a leader in commercial real estate services and investments. Over the years, it has expanded its services to multiple new verticals to offer unique, end-to-end solutions to clients and has emerged as one of the leading real estate consulting firms in India to lead the industry into the future.

