PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 12:45 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 12:42 IST
WPI inflation eases to 15.18% in Jun
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The wholesale price-based inflation eased to 15.18 percent in June on lower prices of manufactured and fuel items, even though food articles remained costly.

The Wholesale Price Index-based inflation was at a record high of 15.88 percent last month and 12.07 percent in June last year.

The WPI inflation in June has bucked the three-month rising trend but remained in double-digit for the 15th consecutive month beginning April last year.

Inflation in food articles in June was 14.39 percent, as prices of vegetables, fruits, and potatoes witnessed a sharp spike over the year-ago period.

In May, the wholesale price inflation in food articles was 12.34 percent.

The rate of price rise in vegetables was 56.75 percent, while in potatoes and fruits, it was 39.38 and 20.33 percent, respectively.

In the fuel and power basket, inflation was 40.38 percent, while in manufactured products and oil seeds, it was 9.19 percent and 2.74 percent, respectively.

Inflation in crude petroleum and natural gas was 77.29 percent in June.

The RBI mainly looks at retail inflation to frame monetary policy. The next meeting of the RBI's interest-setting monetary policy committee is on August 2-4. Retail inflation remained above the Reserve Bank's comfort level for the sixth month in a row and was at 7.01 percent in June.

The RBI projected inflation to be at 7.5 percent in the June quarter (Q1) and 7.4 percent in the September quarter (Q2), before easing to 6.2 percent in the December quarter (Q3) and further to 5.8 percent in the March quarter (Q4) this fiscal.

To tame stubbornly high inflation, the RBI has hiked the key interest rate by 90 basis points in the last two months.

The central bank also raised the inflation projection by 100 basis points to 6.7 percent for 2022-23.

