Welspun Corp associate company bags Rs 689 cr steel pipe order in Saudi Arabia

Welspun Corp on Thursday said its associate company, East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry, has received an order of 324 million Saudi Riyal (around Rs 689 crore) from Saline Water Conversion Corporation in Saudi Arabia.

The order is for the manufacture and supply of steel pipes and will be executed in the ongoing financial year, the company said in a statement.

''Associate company EPIC in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been awarded a contract by SWCC for the manufacture and supply of steel pipes. The contract is valued at SAR (Saudi Riyal) 324 million (approximately) including value added tax and the same will be executed in this financial year,'' it said.

This is in addition to the recent work orders awarded by SWCC of SAR 497 million (around Rs 1,056 crore) in March 2022 and SAR 490 million (around Rs 1,041 crore) in May 2022.

According to the statement, EPIC is Saudi Arabia's leading manufacturer of Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) pipes.

Welspun Corp, the flagship company of Welspun Group, is a leading welded line pipe manufacturer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)