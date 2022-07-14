Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund on Thursday said it has launched an investor education campaign -- Pro Portfolio.

The campaign aims to educate investors about the importance of creating a portfolio with a combination of funds that will help them tide over the volatile market conditions, it said in a statement.

A Pro Portfolio is a combination of Flexi Cap, Balanced Advantage and Large Cap fund which invests in frontline stocks, which would help create wealth in the long term.

A large cap fund would provide exposure to the frontline stocks, flexi cap fund would allow flexibility to the fund manager to spot opportunities and invest across stock categories while the balanced advantage fund would take care of the asset allocation between equity and debt.

*** Quantum Mutual Fund launches Quantum Nifty 50 ETF Fund of Fund * Quantum Mutual Fund on Thursday said it has launched Quantum Nifty 50 ETF Fund of Fund (FOF), an open-ended FOF scheme investing in units of Quantum Nifty 50 ETF.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) will open on July 18 and closes on August 1, it said in a statement.

The investment objective of the scheme is to provide capital appreciation by investing in units of Quantum Nifty 50 ETF -- Tracking Nifty 50 Index.

The fund of fund combines the efficiency of an ETF (Exchange Traded Funds) the convenience of an index fund, giving investors the best of both world's.

*** Suzuki Motorcycle India ties up with Bandhan Bank for vehicles financing * Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd on Thursday announced a tie-up with Bandhan Bank Ltd for vehicle financing.

The tie-up will allow customers to avail retail finance options to purchase Suzuki two-wheeler with added benefits like sanction within five minutes and hassle free documentation, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) said in a statement.

''Our association with Bandhan Bank is a part of our plan to offer customised and easy retail finance options keeping in mind the needs of our customers. The tie-up is another step to enhance the convenience and ease of purchase for Suzuki customers in India,'' SMIPL Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing & After-Sales, Devashish Handa said.

The partnership is commencing at an appropriate time with the high-demand festive season is just around the corner, he said.

