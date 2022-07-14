Left Menu

ACC June qtr profit down 60% to Rs 227 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 17:28 IST
Cement maker ACC Ltd on Thursday reported 60.07 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 227.35 crore for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The company, which follows January-December financial year, posted a profit of Rs 569.45 crore in April-June a year ago, ACC said in a BSE filing.

Total revenue from operations during the quarter under review was Rs 4,468.42 crore as against Rs 3,884.94 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were at Rs 4,221.74 crore as compared with Rs 3,175.47 crore earlier. Shares of ACC on Thursday settled at Rs 2,154.50 apiece on the BSE, down 0.83 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

