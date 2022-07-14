Left Menu

'Basesless', says India on reports suggesting involvement in transit of Lankan President Rajapaksa through Maldives

The Singapore government later confirmed that it has allowed President Rajapaksa to enter the country on a private visit.The Indian High Commission here in a tweet categorically denies baseless reports that suggest that Govt of India was involved in the reported transit of GotabayaR through the Maldives.

PTI | Male | Updated: 14-07-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 19:16 IST
'Basesless', says India on reports suggesting involvement in transit of Lankan President Rajapaksa through Maldives
  • Country:
  • Ghana

The Indian High Commission in Maldives on Thursday termed as ''baseless'' the reports that suggest that the Government of India was involved in the reported transit of embattled Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa through the Maldives.

Earlier in the day, 73-year-old Rajapaksa, who had fled to the Maldives on Wednesday from Sri Lanka amidst a public revolt against him, left the country for Singapore. He departed from the Maldives on a Saudi Airline flight to Singapore. The Singapore government later confirmed that it has allowed President Rajapaksa to enter the country on a ''private visit''.

The Indian High Commission here in a tweet ''categorically denies baseless reports that suggest that Govt of India was involved in the reported transit of @GotabayaR through the Maldives''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
3
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022