Vehicles damaged as tree falls on road at Masjid Mor in south Delhi

Six vehicles, including four cars, got damaged after a tree fell on the road at Masjid Mor in south Delhi on Thursday, police said.

A senior police officer said the incident took place around 2 pm. Six vehicles -- four cars, a two-wheeler and a mini-truck -- got damaged, he added.

No one got injured in the incident. The tree is being cut and removed from the spot, the officer said.

The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform the commuters about the development and asked them to avoid the road.

''Kindly avoid Outer Ring Road stretch (both carriageways) towards Paras Cinema, Nehru place due to a fallen tree,'' it said in a tweet.

