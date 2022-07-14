Left Menu

Vehicles damaged as tree falls on road at Masjid Mor in south Delhi

Six vehicles, including four cars, got damaged after a tree fell on the road at Masjid Mor in south Delhi on Thursday, police said.A senior police officer said the incident took place around 2 pm. Six vehicles -- four cars, a two-wheeler and a mini-truck -- got damaged, he added.No one got injured in the incident.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 19:29 IST
Vehicles damaged as tree falls on road at Masjid Mor in south Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Six vehicles, including four cars, got damaged after a tree fell on the road at Masjid Mor in south Delhi on Thursday, police said.

A senior police officer said the incident took place around 2 pm. Six vehicles -- four cars, a two-wheeler and a mini-truck -- got damaged, he added.

No one got injured in the incident. The tree is being cut and removed from the spot, the officer said.

The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform the commuters about the development and asked them to avoid the road.

''Kindly avoid Outer Ring Road stretch (both carriageways) towards Paras Cinema, Nehru place due to a fallen tree,'' it said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
3
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022