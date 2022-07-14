Left Menu

SAVE Group plans to hire over 5,000 employees this fiscal

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2022 19:47 IST
Banking correspondent network SAVE Group on Thursday said it plans to hire over 5,000 people across the northern, eastern, western and central parts of the country in 2022-23.

The company, which has an employee strength of 1,646 people, plans to hire for various segments like sales, credit, operations and collection.

According to a statement, SAVE Group plans to hire over 3,000 employees in SAVE Microfinance across Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand.

For its housing segment, the company plans to hire more than 2,000 people across Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The hiring would be by its two subsidiaries -- SAVE Financial and NHHFDL.

