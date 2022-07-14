India's overall exports jump 23 per cent to $64.91 billion in June

India's overall exports, merchandise and services combined, rose to $64.91 billion in June 2022, registering a year-on-year growth of 22.95 per cent, as per the government data released on Thursday. For the April-June 2022 period, the overall exports stood at $189.93 billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 25.16 per cent over the same period last year.

The overall imports in June 2022 are estimated to be $82.42 billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 55.72 per cent over the same period last year, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry. In the 1st quarter of FY22-23, the overall exports are estimated to be $235.11 billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 49.41 per cent over the same period last year.

Sharper growth in imports led to a widening in the trade deficit. The trade deficit widened to $45.18 billion in April-June 2022 period as compared to $5.61 billion recorded in the corresponding period of last year. Merchandise exports in June 2022 were $40.13 billion as compared to $32.49 billion in June 2021, exhibiting a positive growth of 23.52 per cent.

Merchandise imports in June 2022 were $66.31 billion, which is an increase of 57.55 per cent over imports of $42.09 billion in June 2021. The merchandise trade deficit in June 2022 was estimated at $26.18 billion as against $9.60 billion in June 2021, which is an increase of 172.72 per cent.

Merchandise exports for the period April-June 2022 were $118.96 billion as against $95.54 billion during the period April-June 2021, registering a positive growth of 24.51 per cent. Merchandise imports for the period April-June 2022 were $189.76 billion as against $126.96 billion during the period April-June 2021, registering a positive growth of 49.47 per cent.

The merchandise trade deficit for April-June 2022 was estimated at $70.80 billion as against $31.42 billion in April-June 2021, which is an increase of 125.34 per cent. Non-petroleum and non-gems & jewellery exports in June 2022 were $27.94 billion, registering a positive growth of 8.65 per cent over non-petroleum and non-gems & jewellery exports of $25.71 billion in June 2021.

Non-petroleum, non-gems & jewellery (gold, silver & precious metals) imports were $38.53 billion in June 2022 with a positive growth of 38.30 per cent over non-petroleum, non-gems & jewellery imports of $27.86 billion in June 2021. Non-petroleum and non-gems & jewellery exports during April-June 2022 were $83.62 billion, an increase of 13.81 per cent over non-petroleum and non-gems & jewellery exports of $73.47 billion in April-June 2021.

Non-petroleum, non-gems & jewellery (gold, silver & precious metals) imports were $108.97 billion in April-June 2022, recording a positive growth of 34.80 per cent, as compared to non-petroleum, non-gems & jewellery imports of $80.83 billion in April-June 2021. (ANI)

