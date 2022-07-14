Left Menu

Magenta Mobility to deploy EVs for Amazon India in Hyderabad

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 19:58 IST
Integrated electric mobility and charging solutions firm Magenta Mobility on Thursday announced its collaboration with Amazon India to deploy electric vehicles fleet and charging facilities in Hyderabad.

The tie-up, under which it will deploy electric three and four-wheelers for its delivery partners, marks the company's formal entry into the Telangana capital, Magenta Mobility said in a release.

In 2020, Amazon India announced that it would include 10,000 EVs in its delivery fleet by 2025, as part of its overall progress towards The Climate Pledge – a commitment to achieve net-zero carbon by 2040.

The induction of these EVs is in addition to Amazon's global commitment of 1,00,000 EVs by 2030.

''This launch in Hyderabad is a continuation of our collaboration with Amazon that started in Bengaluru and will help transform a significant number of Amazon's last-mile delivery fleet to EVs and encourage the e-commerce industry to decarbonise last-mile logistics...,'' Maxson Lewis, Founder and Managing Director of Magenta Mobility, said.

Abhinav Singh, Director for Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain and Global Specialty Fulfilment at Amazon India, said it is determined to build a supply chain that will minimise the environmental impact of its operations and add to its goal of inducting 10,000 EVs to the fleet by 2025.

''This collaboration is an important step towards building an enabling ecosystem to drive electric transportation and further driving more sustainable operations in Hyderabad, an important locale for us,'' he said.

