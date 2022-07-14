Nayam Innovations raises funds from IAN Fund, others * Medical device startup Nayam Innovations on Thursday said it has raised funds in an investment round led by IAN Fund and Bharat Innovation Fund.

However, the amount was not undisclosed.

Other investors, including Vinod Jain Family office and Sameer Desai- President of Zydus Cadila also participated in the round, the company said in a statement.

''This round of financing will primarily be used to complete human clinical trials to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of the technology and set the stage for launching the product in India as well as the US, Europe, Singapore, China and Japan,'' it added.

Nayam Innovations said previously it had also raised funds in the form of grants and equity from Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), Department of Science & Technology (DST), Venture Center and Villgro Innovations Foundation and a clutch of industry veterans. *** Hindustan Zinc's Kayad mine receives 5-star rating award * Vedanta group firm Hidustan Zinc's Kayad mine has received 5-Star Rating Award from the Indian Bureau of Mines.

Hindustan Zinc's Kayad lead and zinc mine received the award for its exemplary performance in the implementation of sustainable development framework during FY21 assessed under five-star rating system, the company said in a statement.

''As a leader in sustainable operations, we at Hindustan Zinc are proud to receive this 5 Star rating from the Ministry of Mines and Government of India for our Kayad mine,'' company's CEO Arun Misra said.

