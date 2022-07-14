Left Menu

Business briefs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 20:36 IST
Business briefs
  • Country:
  • India

Nayam Innovations raises funds from IAN Fund, others * Medical device startup Nayam Innovations on Thursday said it has raised funds in an investment round led by IAN Fund and Bharat Innovation Fund.

However, the amount was not undisclosed.

Other investors, including Vinod Jain Family office and Sameer Desai- President of Zydus Cadila also participated in the round, the company said in a statement.

''This round of financing will primarily be used to complete human clinical trials to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of the technology and set the stage for launching the product in India as well as the US, Europe, Singapore, China and Japan,'' it added.

Nayam Innovations said previously it had also raised funds in the form of grants and equity from Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), Department of Science & Technology (DST), Venture Center and Villgro Innovations Foundation and a clutch of industry veterans. *** Hindustan Zinc's Kayad mine receives 5-star rating award * Vedanta group firm Hidustan Zinc's Kayad mine has received 5-Star Rating Award from the Indian Bureau of Mines.

Hindustan Zinc's Kayad lead and zinc mine received the award for its exemplary performance in the implementation of sustainable development framework during FY21 assessed under five-star rating system, the company said in a statement.

''As a leader in sustainable operations, we at Hindustan Zinc are proud to receive this 5 Star rating from the Ministry of Mines and Government of India for our Kayad mine,'' company's CEO Arun Misra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
3
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022