Shipping traffic through ​the Strait of Hormuz and ​the Bab-el-Mandeb strait, the ‌key ​maritime chokepoints in the Gulf, reduced significantly on Wednesday from the previous day, shipping data showed. Just ‌two vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz, including a Panama-flagged coal-laden carrier entering the waterway and another commodity Marshall Islands-flagged vessel exiting, shipping data ‌from Kpler showed, down from eight vessels a day earlier. Roughly 130 ‌to 140 ships would typically transit the waterway before the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran began on February 28 and Iran responded by closing the strait.

In the ⁠Bab ​el-Mandeb, only one ⁠commodity vessel, a Bahamas-flagged dry bulk carrier, crossed the strait on Wednesday, Kpler data ⁠showed, down from 20 the previous day. Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on ​Wednesday they had launched a missile attack on a Saudi oil ⁠tanker off the coast of the kingdom's Red Sea port city of Yanbu and ⁠another ​missile attack on a Saudi oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden. There was no confirmation from Saudi Arabia on ⁠either incident.

The Houthis have imposed a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia in the ⁠Red Sea ⁠since last month in response to what they described as a Saudi siege on Yemen, an allegation ‌Riyadh has ‌denied.