Merck KGaA raises profit outlook on momentum in Life Science, Electronics units
Merck KGaA lifted its 2026 earnings forecast, citing strong demand for its drug manufacturing supplies and semiconductor materials, with adjusted EBITDA expected to rise to €5.9-6.3 billion.
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's Merck KGaA lifted its earnings forecast range for 2026 on Thursday and posted better-than-expected quarterly results on further gains in demand for its drug manufacturing supplies and semiconductor materials. The diversified family-controlled group said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for special items, would likely rise to between €5.9 billion and €6.3 billion ($6.8-7.3 billion).
Previously, it expected EBITDA in the €5.7 billion to €6.1 billion range. Last year, the company reported €6.1 billion. In June, Merck boosted its Life Science unit, which makes drug research and manufacturing tools, by striking an $11.3 billion deal to buy Bio-Techne, its biggest transaction in more than a decade.
"The proposed acquisition of Bio-Techne would add additional differentiated capabilities across research, bioprocessing and advanced therapeutics," Merck said on Thursday. It also reported quarterly adjusted EBITDA of €1.60 billion, up 9.4% from a year earlier and well above an analyst consensus of €1.53 billion posted on the group's website.
($1 = 0.8660 euros)