Left Menu

SCOREBOARD 2ND ODI

PTI | London | Updated: 14-07-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 21:42 IST
SCOREBOARD 2ND ODI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Scoreboard of the second ODI between England and India at the Lord's on Thursday.

Jason Roy c Yadav b Pandya 23 Jonny Bairstow b Chahal 38 Joe Root lbw b Chahal 11 Ben Stokes lbw b Chahal 21 Jos Buttler b Shami 4 Liam Livingstone c (sub) Iyer b Pandya 33 Moeen Ali c Jadeja b Chahal 47 David Willey c (sub) Iyer b Bumrah 41 Craig Overton not out 10 Brydon Carse lbw Prasidh 2 Reece Topley b Bumrah 3 Extras (lb-4, w-8, nb-1) 13 Total (All out in 49 Overs) 246 Fall of Wickets: 1-41, 2-72, 3-82, 4-87, 5-102, 6-148, 7-210, 8-237, 9-240, Bowling: Mohammed Shami 10-0-48-1, Jasprit Bumrah 10-1-49-2, Hardik Pandya 6-0-28-2, Prasidh Krishna 8-0-53-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 10-0-47-4, Ravindra Jadeja 5-0-17-0. (MORE) PTI KHS KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
2
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
3
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022