SCOREBOARD 2ND ODI
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Scoreboard of the second ODI between England and India at the Lord's on Thursday.
Jason Roy c Yadav b Pandya 23 Jonny Bairstow b Chahal 38 Joe Root lbw b Chahal 11 Ben Stokes lbw b Chahal 21 Jos Buttler b Shami 4 Liam Livingstone c (sub) Iyer b Pandya 33 Moeen Ali c Jadeja b Chahal 47 David Willey c (sub) Iyer b Bumrah 41 Craig Overton not out 10 Brydon Carse lbw Prasidh 2 Reece Topley b Bumrah 3 Extras (lb-4, w-8, nb-1) 13 Total (All out in 49 Overs) 246 Fall of Wickets: 1-41, 2-72, 3-82, 4-87, 5-102, 6-148, 7-210, 8-237, 9-240, Bowling: Mohammed Shami 10-0-48-1, Jasprit Bumrah 10-1-49-2, Hardik Pandya 6-0-28-2, Prasidh Krishna 8-0-53-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 10-0-47-4, Ravindra Jadeja 5-0-17-0. (MORE) PTI KHS KHS KHS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
England picks Jos Buttler as captain of T20 and ODI teams
Jos Buttler appointed as England skipper in ODI, T20I formats
The English side is in healthy place: Newly-appointed white-ball skipper Jos Buttler
Moeen Ali signs three-year cricket deal with Warwickshire
India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar calls England skipper Jos Buttler 'dangerous player'