SCOREBOARD 2ND ODI

Scoreboard of the second ODI between England and India at the Lord's on Thursday.

Jason Roy c Yadav b Pandya 23 Jonny Bairstow b Chahal 38 Joe Root lbw b Chahal 11 Ben Stokes lbw b Chahal 21 Jos Buttler b Shami 4 Liam Livingstone c (sub) Iyer b Pandya 33 Moeen Ali c Jadeja b Chahal 47 David Willey c (sub) Iyer b Bumrah 41 Craig Overton not out 10 Brydon Carse lbw Prasidh 2 Reece Topley b Bumrah 3 Extras (lb-4, w-8, nb-1) 13 Total (All out in 49 Overs) 246 Fall of Wickets: 1-41, 2-72, 3-82, 4-87, 5-102, 6-148, 7-210, 8-237, 9-240, Bowling: Mohammed Shami 10-0-48-1, Jasprit Bumrah 10-1-49-2, Hardik Pandya 6-0-28-2, Prasidh Krishna 8-0-53-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 10-0-47-4, Ravindra Jadeja 5-0-17-0. (MORE) PTI KHS KHS KHS

