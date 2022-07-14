Haryana: 2 killed, 17 injured as sheds collapse in Sonipat market after heavy rains

Two people were killed and 17 injured after two sheds in a market in Haryana's Sonipat collapsed due to a storm and heavy rains on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at the new vegetable market in Sonipat's Gohana. Heavy earthmoving machinery was pressed into service and several of those trapped under the sheds were rescued, they said.

''Two vegetable sellers died and 17 people were injured after two sheds collapsed due to a storm and heavy rains,'' Station House Officer of Gohana City police station Badan Singh said over phone.

The condition of one of the injured was serious and he was referred to PGIMS in Rohtak, the SHO said, adding four other injured were taken to a government hospital in Gohana and the rest were discharged after treatment at a local hospital.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of those who died in the accident.

In a tweet in Hindi, Khattar said the loss of lives and property in the ''unfortunate incident'' in Gohana is ''very sad''. Meanwhile, according to an official statement late in the evening, in the wake of the Gohana incident, structural safety audit of all the covered sheds in the grain and vegetable markets in the state will be conducted within 15 days. The sheds which are more than 20 years old will be focused. ''The necessary strengthening work of the sheds, wherever required, will be completed within three months. The covered sheds, which are not repairable, will be re-constructed on priority,'' the statement said.

