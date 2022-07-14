Left Menu

J-K becomes first UT to integrate digital services with Centre's single sign-on initiative

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-07-2022 23:50 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 23:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday became the first union territory in the country to integrate its digital services with the Centre's national single sign-on initiative by launching a portal to allow access to all government services on a single platform.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta launched the Unified, Integrated, Accessible and Transparent (e-UNNAT) services portal, which does away with the need of visiting numerous portals and making multiple registrations, an official spokesperson said.

Citizens can now access and register on the portal, https://eUnnat.jk.gov.in, for a plethora of departmental services, he said.

Some of the services currently available on the portal are character certificate, dependency certificate, marriage certificate, income certificate, asset certificate, legal heir certificate, category certificate, property certificate, certificate of unemployment, and financial assistance under 'Ladli Beti' and marriage assistance schemes.

In the coming weeks, the IT Department will add new services to the portal.

