TABLE-Breakdown of China's Jan-June fixed-asset investment

Following is a breakdown of China's fixed-asset investment for the year to date, published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday. (Percent change from a year earlier, year to date): Jan-Jun Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov Jan-Oct Jan-Sep Jan-Aug Jan-Jul Jan-Jun Primary industry 4.0 5.8 5.8 6.8 8.8 9.1 9.3 11.1 14.0

18.1 21.8 21.3 Secondary industry 10.9 11.0 12.6 16.1 19.6 11.3 11.1 11.3 12.2 12.9 14.4 16.3 Tertiary industry 4.0 4.1 4.3 6.4 9.5 2.1 2.5 3.7 5.0 6.8 8.2 10.7 Power

15.1 11.5 13.0 19.3 11.7 1.1 0.2 0.4 1.6 1.1 1.7 3.4 Railway transport -4.4 -3.0 -7.0 -2.9 -8.0 -1.8 -1.7 -3.5 -4.2 -4.8 -4.4 0.4 Domestic investment 6.2 6.3 6.9 9.3 12.3 4.7 4.9 5.9 7.1 8.7 10.2 12.4 HK, Taiwan 6.3 7.8 7.5 9.0 8.3 16.4 15.5 15.7

15.7 17.2 19.9 24.6 investment Foreign investment -2.9 -2.2 0.4 5.5 13.3 5.0 3.8 1.9 6.6 8.1 8.4 9.3 (China economics team)

