Elderly man jumps on tracks at Kalighat metro station in Kolkata, rescued

Metro rail services in Kolkata were affected along the Dakshineshwar-Kabi Subhas route during peak office hours on Friday, after a person jumped on the tracks at the Kalighat station, an official said.

The elderly man, whose identity is yet to be established, was rescued from the tracks after switching off the power and taken to a hospital, a Metro Railway spokesperson said.

''He suddenly jumped on the tracks at 10:28 am on the down line, when a Kavi Subhas-bound train was entering the station,'' the spokesperson said.

Metro services were truncated between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Kavi Subhas, and Maidan and Dakshineswar from 10.28 am till 11.05 am, he said.

On July 11, a woman had died by suicide by jumping in front of a Kabi Subhas-bound train at Girish Park station.

