KPMG in India announces the launch of its flagship 'KPMG Innovation Kaleidoscope centre' in Mumbai

KPMG in India today announced the launch of its first KPMG Innovation Kaleidoscope centre, a collaborative workspace for KPMG in India's people, clients, and businesses. It is aimed at accelerating an organisation's innovation journey by engaging with the firm's experts to develop cutting-edge solutions to help address complex and dynamic business challenges.

Located at KPMG in India's Nesco office in Goregaon, Mumbai, this innovation centre showcases several solutions that have demonstrated and have been implemented for solving real world challenges. The centre will provide immersive experiences, insights, technology and resources that business leaders seek to move their companies forward, both now and in the future.

The centre also showcases sector-specific transformational solutions that are futuristic, and addresses innovation across processes, strategy, digital and technology adoption. Speaking on the launch, Yezdi Nagporewalla, CEO, KPMG in India said, ''We've created a modern collaborative space where organisations and our teams will want to visit, ideate and co-create solutions. This we believe can transform the way we deliver for our clients. It's all about bringing together the best minds, insights and technology, to innovate and complement the work we do to help organisations through their innovation journey that is transforming the economy.'' Anindya Basu, National Managing Partner, Head – Advisory and Clients & Markets, KPMG in India adds, ''The flagship innovation centre has been launched, quite simply, to tap into the infinite opportunities available to us, to connect with great minds in the industry and leverage on the talent within our firm to build digitally enabled solutions for businesses. This will continually provide outcome-oriented experiences for our clients.'' KPMG in India plans to expand these innovation centres to Bengaluru, Gurugram and Noida subsequently.

For more information, please visit the webpage. Please download the pictures of the event HERE.

About KPMG in India KPMG entities in India are professional services firm(s). These Indian member firms are affiliated with KPMG International Limited. KPMG was established in India in August 1993. Our professionals leverage the global network of firms, and are conversant with local laws, regulations, markets and competition. KPMG has offices across India in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Vadodara and Vijayawada.

KPMG entities in India offer services to national and international clients in India across sectors. We strive to provide rapid, performance-based, industry-focused, and technology-enabled services, which reflect a shared knowledge of global and local industries and our experience of the Indian business environment.

