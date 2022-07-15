Left Menu

EU launches legal action against Hungary on discriminatory fuel prices

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-07-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 15:33 IST
Thierry Breton Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission on Friday started legal action against Hungary for discriminatory fuel pricing against vehicles with foreign licence plates, more than a month after warning Budapest against the measure.

"Measures like these are very concerning. They disrupt our most important asset to face crises and instability: the single market," EU industry chief Thierry Breton said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Hungary said subsidised fuel at 480 forints ($1.31) per litre would not be eligible for trucks weighing over 7.5 tonnes and trucks with foreign licence plates weighing over 3.5 tonnes and that they would have to pay market prices.

