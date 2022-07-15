Left Menu

Guj CM launches drive to administer free booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday launched a campaign here offering free booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for people in the age group of 18 to 59 years. The booster doses will be given in Gujarat from July 15 to September 30, for 75 days to the eligible population, a government release said.

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 15-07-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 16:59 IST
Guj CM launches drive to administer free booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday launched a campaign here offering free booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for people in the age group of 18 to 59 years. The Centre made the announcement a few days ago that it will provide booster doses for free, as the country is celebrating 75 years of independence. The booster doses will be provided for the next 75 days from Friday. The chief minister along with health minister Rushikesh Patel launched the campaign from the urban health center at Sector 14 here. The booster doses will be given in Gujarat from July 15 to September 30, for 75 days to the eligible population, a government release said. Around 4 crore people are eligible to take the jab in Gujarat. Those who have completed six months after their second dose is eligible for the boost dose, it said. The doses will be administered to 3,500 health centers and a staff of around 15,000 people will be engaged for the same, it said. As per the release, the government will also organize camps in corporate offices, societies, and other public places to cover the entire population with booster doses. The government has so far administered 11.20 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and over 98 percent of people above the age of 18 years have been inoculated with both doses of the vaccine, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022