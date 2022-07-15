Left Menu

Chile central bank announces $25 billion intervention amid USD advance

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 15-07-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 18:05 IST
Chile central bank Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Argentina

Chile's central bank agreed to a $25 billion intervention in the foreign exchange market due to the galloping advance of the US dollar in recent weeks.

In a statement released Thursday night, the bank said that the peso has depreciated with unusually high intensity and volatility over the last few days, putting pressure on the prices of the foreign exchange market. (Report by Fabián Andrés Cambero; Writing by Alexander Villegas; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Also Read: Chile currency plunge, inflation rattle Latin America's copper king

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

