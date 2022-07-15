A show aimed at boosting start-up ecosystem in India will premiere on Colors in September

''Start-up Ka Baap'', a show dedicated solely to the start-up ecosystem of India, is set to premiere on Colors channel in September. Conceptualised by Kuberan’s House, a firm dedicated to boosting the start-up industry, the show will provide a promising opportunity to all aspiring entrepreneurs who have an out-of-the-box idea and are seeking guidance to transform it into a reality. ''Start-up Ka Baap'' has already received over 20,000 applications from across the country. “We are excited to have conceptualised a show that is innovative and dedicated solely to the start-up ecosystem. We are grateful to Viacom 18 for theirsupport as our show will be aired on COLORS India SD and COLORS India HD part of theirflagship channel, COLORS,'' Sanjeev K Kumar, Co-Founder and Show Creative Director, Kuberan’s House, said in a statement. ''We have received over 20k applications pan-India until now. It gives us immense joy to have received such a positive response from the industry. We are eagerly awaiting the launch of the show and are hoping it will be a success,'' he added. ''Start-up Ka Baap'' is produced by Divyaram Talkies Pvt Ltd and Tien Sher Entertainement and presented by Ease My Trip.

