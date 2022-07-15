BMW Motorrad eyes strong double digit sales growth this year

BMW Motorrad is eyeing a strong double-digit sales growth this year as it expects the locally-produced G 310 range to bring in the desired volumes, according to a top company official.

The two-wheeler arm of German luxury carmaker BMW, which on Friday launched G 310 RR bike in India with price starting at Rs 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom), has already clocked around 60 per cent year-on-year growth in the first six months of the year.

BMW Motorrad ended the last year with 5,191 unit sales. It sold 2,563 units in calendar year 2020.

''In the first half (January-June) we have registered a growth rate of 60 odd per cent...we expect to finish this year again as a record year. It is going to be the best year in the history of the company with a very strong double digit growth,'' BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah told PTI in an interaction.

He noted that from sales of 270 odd units in 2017 the company sales have gone up to 5,191 units in 2021.

''In these last four years, we've sold over 10,000 bikes, and these bikes (G 310 range) contribute to over 90 per cent of our volume in India. So that clearly shows that the growth has been fuelled by Made in India products,'' Pawah said.

He noted that there lies a huge potential for growth in the leisure biking segment.

''If you look worldwide, the above 500 cc segment is around 1 million units per year. Whereas below that is over 60 million...that is the ratios we are talking about,'' Pawah said.

There are people in India who want to do leisure riding and they prefer starting with 300 cc kind of a bike and then eventually graduating to bigger motorcycles, he stated.

BMW Motorrad Head of Region Asia, China, Pacific & Africa Markus Mueller-Zambre said the the Indian market is of utmost importance for the company.

''India has made it to the top ten of Motorrad markets. Sales volumes here are now comparable to the Japan market which is an established market,'' he noted.

BMW Motorrad has introduced the G 310 RR bike in two trims -- G 310 RR and G 310 RR Style Sport priced at Rs 2.85 lakh and Rs 2.99 lakh respectively. The G 310 RR comes with a 313-cc engine enabling it to accelerate from 0-60 km/hr in just 2.9 seconds.

For adaptation to varied conditions, the 310 RR is fitted with four modes as standard - Track, Urban, Rain and Sport.

Speaking at the launch event, Mueller-Zambre said: ''In just under five years, the G 310 R and G 310 GS have become immensely popular and are in high demand all over the world. The introduction of a third member further diversifies the G 310 range.'' The company is glad to launch the bike first in India which is one of the fastest growing markets for BMW Motorrad, he added.

Pawah said the 310 proudly inherits the original road racing genes that have fascinated sports bike enthusiasts.

The G 310 RR has been jointly developed by BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor Company.

The bike is locally-produced in India along with G 310 R and G 310 GS by TVS Motor at its Hosur manufacturing plant.

India is the first country where the bike has been introduced.

