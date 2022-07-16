Left Menu

San Francisco International Airport terminal evacuated after bomb threat

The San Francisco International Airport's international terminal was evacuated on late on Friday after police found a suspicious object at the airport following a bomb threat, police said in a tweet.

Reuters | San Francisco | Updated: 16-07-2022 11:54 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 11:48 IST
San Francisco International Airport Image Credit: Flickr
The San Francisco police said on Twitter that officers received a bomb threat at the airport and found a suspicious package on the investigation.

"Due to ongoing police activity the Int'l Terminal is being evacuated," the airport said in a tweet around midnight. The airport said it had also suspended its AirTrain and Bay Area Rapid Transit trains service following the bomb threat.

The Associated Press reported that police had taken a man into custody. San Francisco police did not immediately respond to a request asking for more details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

