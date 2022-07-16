Left Menu

Maha rains: Rectify potholed roads quickly, Thane collector tells officials

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-07-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 15:00 IST
Maha rains: Rectify potholed roads quickly, Thane collector tells officials
  • Country:
  • India

The Thane district collector has directed that potholed streets be rectified as quickly as possible using modern technology so that people get relief from traffic jams amid heavy rains, an official said on Saturday.

The decision came after a emergency meeting of the district's task force was chaired on Friday by Collector Rajesh Narvekar on instructions of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, he said.

''The CM was seriously concerned about the pothole menace in Thane city and other parts of the district. The collector has directed that the number of repair teams be increased and modern technology be used to fill potholes,'' he said.

The official said the total rainfall received in Thane district in June was 30 per cent of the monthly average, but it had gone up to 198 per cent of the monthly average in July, taking a toll on road infrastructure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global
4
Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022