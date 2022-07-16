Maha rains: Rectify potholed roads quickly, Thane collector tells officials

The Thane district collector has directed that potholed streets be rectified as quickly as possible using modern technology so that people get relief from traffic jams amid heavy rains, an official said on Saturday.

The decision came after a emergency meeting of the district's task force was chaired on Friday by Collector Rajesh Narvekar on instructions of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, he said.

''The CM was seriously concerned about the pothole menace in Thane city and other parts of the district. The collector has directed that the number of repair teams be increased and modern technology be used to fill potholes,'' he said.

The official said the total rainfall received in Thane district in June was 30 per cent of the monthly average, but it had gone up to 198 per cent of the monthly average in July, taking a toll on road infrastructure.

