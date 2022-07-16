Want all tourist taxis in Goa to be on single app, says minister Khaunte

All taxis in Goa must come on a single app so that tourists get a better experience, state tourism minister Rohan Khaunte said on Saturday.

He said the sector needs to adopt new technology so that operations can be streamlined.

''We need to protect the business of existing taxi operators and also adopt technology. That is why I support the concept of getting all taxis in Goa on a common app. The state government and the sector must design a common app for the tourist taxi service,'' he told reporters.

''I have spoken to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and (state) Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho. A common app is required for tourists who would like a better travel experience here,'' Khaunte added.

Speaking about the new Mopa airport, scheduled to be commissioned in September this year, he said the state government would need to know how many taxis would be needed to the facility, so that permits can be issued accordingly.

