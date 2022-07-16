Left Menu

Want all tourist taxis in Goa to be on single app, says minister Khaunte

The state government and the sector must design a common app for the tourist taxi service, he told reporters.I have spoken to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and state Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-07-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 15:27 IST
Want all tourist taxis in Goa to be on single app, says minister Khaunte
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxfuel
  • Country:
  • India

All taxis in Goa must come on a single app so that tourists get a better experience, state tourism minister Rohan Khaunte said on Saturday.

He said the sector needs to adopt new technology so that operations can be streamlined.

''We need to protect the business of existing taxi operators and also adopt technology. That is why I support the concept of getting all taxis in Goa on a common app. The state government and the sector must design a common app for the tourist taxi service,'' he told reporters.

''I have spoken to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and (state) Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho. A common app is required for tourists who would like a better travel experience here,'' Khaunte added.

Speaking about the new Mopa airport, scheduled to be commissioned in September this year, he said the state government would need to know how many taxis would be needed to the facility, so that permits can be issued accordingly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global
4
Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022