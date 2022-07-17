Left Menu

KSRTC bus crashes into toll plaza divider, passengers injured

PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 17-07-2022 10:56 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 10:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus crashed into a toll plaza divider here on Sunday leaving several passengers and the driver injured.

An officer of Vadakkenchery police station said none of the passengers suffered any serious injuries and the driver of the bus is admitted to the Thrissur Medical College.

The incident occurred early this morning when the bus, enroute to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, hit one of the dividers at the Panniyankara toll plaza here.

The officer said that the reason behind the accident needs to be ascertained and they were looking into it.

