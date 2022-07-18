PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 18

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 18-07-2022 06:58 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 06:58 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Starbucks examines sale of its UK business https://on.ft.com/3REi6GR Investor in Oxford university spinouts raises 250 mln stg https://on.ft.com/3AX2yIg

Rolls-Royce to run engine tests with hydrogen as pressure mounts to cut emissions https://on.ft.com/3zdLGvH Overview

Starbucks Corp is examining a possible sale of its UK business as the company faces changing consumer habits after the pandemic and increased competition. Oxford Science Enterprises has completed a 250 million pounds ($297.03 million) fundraising to support breakthroughs focused on science and technology.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc said it will start testing whether hydrogen can safely power a small aircraft in ground trials using two of its engines. ($1 = 0.8417 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

