PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 18

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.

Starbucks examines sale of its UK business https://on.ft.com/3REi6GR Investor in Oxford university spinouts raises 250 mln stg https://on.ft.com/3AX2yIg

Rolls-Royce to run engine tests with hydrogen as pressure mounts to cut emissions https://on.ft.com/3zdLGvH Overview

Starbucks Corp is examining a possible sale of its UK business as the company faces changing consumer habits after the pandemic and increased competition. Oxford Science Enterprises has completed a 250 million pounds ($297.03 million) fundraising to support breakthroughs focused on science and technology.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc said it will start testing whether hydrogen can safely power a small aircraft in ground trials using two of its engines. ($1 = 0.8417 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

