Maha: 6 dead as SUV falls off Amravati bridge into nullah after hitting two-wheeler

The SUVs driver lost control over the vehicle which fell off the bridge. Four of five occupants of the SUV died.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-07-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 16:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Six persons were killed and one injured when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) hit a two-wheeler and fell off a bridge into a nullah in Maharashtra's Amravati district, a police official said on Monday.

The incident occurred late Sunday night near Nimbhora Phata (diversion) on the Paratwada-Baitul highway, some 675 km from Mumbai, amid heavy rains and low visibility, he said.

''The SUV hit the two-wheeler when the two vehicles were on their way from Paratwada to Bodad village. The SUV's driver lost control over the vehicle which fell off the bridge. Four of five occupants of the SUV died. The two-wheeler rider and pillion succumbed as well,'' the official said.

A patrol van from Shirajgaon police station saw a seat of the SUV lying on the road before spotting both the vehicles in the nullah around 11:40 pm, though the accident may have taken place at least two hours earlier, he said.

The injured and the bodies of the deceased were shifted to a hospital in Achalpur, he added.

